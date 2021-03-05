BOSTON (CBS) – You can catch a 12-hour concert featuring local acts this weekend. For something more low key, how about a cooking class or picking up fresh food at a farmer’s market? Those are some of the things on our To Do List.

BOSTON BENEFIT CONCERT

A benefit concert aims to support local musicians and give you a unique way to enjoy live music from a stacked lineup of performers. Save the Stage Boston is being held on March 13 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Performances by acts including Kali Stoddard-Imari, Pat Dowling, The Blue Light Bandits, Houston Bernard, the KR Show, and DJ Frank White, will take place in a safe, offsite location. They will be streamed live on social media for those at home, or to in-person guests at Lucky’s Lounge and Lansdowne Pub.

https://www.luckyslounge.com/save-the-stage/

Where: Lucky’s Lounge, Lansdowne Pub, or Online

When: Saturday, March 13th, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: Donations encouraged at gofundme.com

COOKING CLASS

Take a cooking class with Selfup, where you can learn from some of Boston’s top chefs. The classes range from pasta to sushi, including the popular Italian dinner class, which happens weekly. There is also mixology classes and team building events. You can either take a class in-person or virtually.

https://selfup.com/cooking-classes-boston/

Where: 19 Kingston Street, Boston or Online

When: Class schedule https://selfup.com/cooking-classes-boston/

Cost: Prices Vary

FARMERS MARKET

The Somerville Winter Farmers Market is giving you a few options for how to shop. First, stop by Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for an in-person outdoor market with rotating vendors. Or hop online to pre-order food and goods and sign up for a pick up time. The market runs through April 10.

https://www.somwintermarket.org

Where: Center for Arts at the Armory, Somerville

When: Saturdays 10am-1pm

Cost: Prices Vary