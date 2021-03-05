GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (CBS) – The body of a 49-year-old man who apparently drowned under ice on the Piscataquog River in Goffstown, New Hampshire was discovered on Friday. The man was reported missing Thursday night after leaving his home driving an ATV.
Searching into the early hours Friday morning, New Hampshire Conservation officers found a hole in the ice on the river at around 3 a.m., and a helmet next to it. The helmet was later identified as belonging to the missing man.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Airboat and Dive Team members were then called to the scene, divers were able to find the man’s body at around 10:45 a.m. Friday.
The victim’s name won’t be released until his family is notified.