HAVERHILL (CBS) – Jake Kavanaugh was ordered held without bail and must undergo a competency hearing after he allegedly attacked a woman and her pregnant daughter Wednesday in Haverhill.

The attacks happened around 4 p.m. on Fairview Farm Road in Haverhill near the Salem, N.H. line. A police officer was among the first to intervene.

Kavanaugh drove by a 54-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, who is five months pregnant, while they were walking their dogs. The victims knew Kavanaugh because he lives in the neighborhood.

Prosecutors said in court Thursday that Kavanaugh hit the mother with his car, turned around, hit her again and then attacked her with a box cutter.

“As soon as he crashed he got out, pounced on her and started stabbing her in the neck,” neighbor Chris Heywood told WBZ-TV.

The woman suffered cuts to her eyes and neck and was taken to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her daughter was also injured.

Kavanaugh is set to be evaluated for competency. His mother left court saying she is praying for the victims and that her son has mental illness.

Police are still investigating a possible motive.

A not guilty plea was entered in Kavanaugh’s behalf. He was ordered held without bail and is next scheduled to appear in court on April 9 for a probable cause hearing.