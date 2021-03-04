BOSTON (CBS) – Free agent Jackie Bradley Jr. has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.
According to published reports Thursday morning, the 30-year-old former Red Sox center fielder will sign a two-year, $24 million contract.
The Red Sox selected Bradley Jr. 40th overall in the 2011 draft out of South Carolina. He made his Red Sox debut in 2013 and has been a fixture in center field for the Sox since 2014.
The 2018 #RedSox World Series winning outfield is gone… https://t.co/JCumJz6LWg pic.twitter.com/NiGVAeFqzW
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) March 4, 2021
He was the MVP of the 2018 American League Championship Series before the Red Sox went on to win the World Series. Bradley Jr., best known for his defense, also won a Golden Glove that season.
Bradley Jr. is coming off a career-best .283/.364/.450 slash line with seven homers, 22 RBIs and 32 runs scored over 55 games in 2020. He had no errors in center field.