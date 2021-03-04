CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The construction worker who was killed when a stairway collapsed at a parking garage in Cambridge Wednesday has been identified as a Connecticut man.
Christopher Stuck, 56, of South Windsor, was removing metal railings on the fourth floor of a stairway at First Street Garage when the structure collapsed. He became pinned between the stairway and the second floor and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second worker, a 41-year-old man, was critically injured in the collapse and remains hospitalized.
There is no foul play suspected. The incident remains under investigation.