BOSTON (CBS) – Transit workers say they are goring frustrated as they wait for their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The MBTA has prepared a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for T workers at the former Lowe’s building in Quincy, but transit workers are not eligible yet.
On Wednesday, the Carmen’s Union released a statement criticizing Gov. Charlie Baker.
“Frontline transit workers are exposed to hundreds, if not thousands, of people per day, so to overlook the need to vaccinate and for the governor to let red tape stand in the way is inexcusable,” the union said.