CHICOPEE (CBS) — Crews continued to look for missing Chicopee boy Aiden Blanchard on Wednesday, weeks after the 11-year-old went missing. Police said search efforts are focused on the Chicopee and Connecticut Rivers.
Aiden was last seen on Feb. 5 walking toward the Medina Street boat ramp. He is about 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.READ MORE: Massachusetts Teachers, School Staff Can Sign Up For COVID Vaccinations Starting March 11
Police asked the public to avoid the boat ramp area today for the search effort involving police, firefighters, dive teams and detectives. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Marine Unit was using sonar and a remotely operated camera to search the water “with divers standing by if evidence is located.”
Authorities have said previously that all evidence suggests Aiden was alone and near the river when he went missing, and foul play is not suspected at this time.READ MORE: Mass COVID Vaccination Sites To Have Fewer First Dose Appointments Next Week
MORE NEWS: Third Stimulus Check: Why Your Next Relief Payment May Not Be $1,400
Multiple agencies have returned to the Connecticut River today to continue search for missing 11-year-old boy Aiden Blanchard. MSP Dive Team and Marine Unit and our partner agencies are running sonar and a remotely operated camera, with divers standing by if evidence is located. pic.twitter.com/0BuC6skijN
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 3, 2021
Anyone who has information or thinks they may have seen him should immediately call 911 or Chicopee police at 413-594-1639.