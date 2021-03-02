BOSTON (CBS) — A giant piece of scaffolding was blown off a Boston building, scattering debris into a backyard and pool. What’s left of it was stuck in a tree, but on Tuesday morning crews were waiting for the wind to calm down before removing it.

It happened on Alphonsus Street in Roxbury.

“We have approximately 200-to-250 foot by 7 stories tall scaffolding that was dislodged because of the wind, collapsed and it’s leaning up against this building,” said Boston Fire District Chief Pat Nichols.

No one was hurt and the neighboring buildings were not damaged.

“An insane crash. metal clinking around, and then the tarps all got stuck on the trees so it was always like a wind sail almost it was crazy,” said Anthony Zeglman.

When Zeglman went to take his two dogs out, the scaffolding was unrecognizable. “It looked like a tornado swept through.”

Debris covered the front and back of the building and destroyed a small dog park, said Zeglman.

“We’re just making sure that the building is safe, that the tenants are safe and that there isn’t any further dislodging,” Nichols said. “It’s very fortunate no one hurt. it could have been a lot worse if there was anybody around, including construction people who could have been working in and around that building.”

Firefighters secured what they could. The area is taped off and everyone is being asked to stay away from it for now.

Crews are hoping to get this fixed and upright as soon as they can.