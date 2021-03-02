BOSTON (CBS) — Shutting down was a matter of survival for many restaurants this winter. But now, with COVID vaccinations underway and spring coming, things are looking up.

Joseph Cassinelli, Owner of Alpine Restaurant Group, made the tough decision to temporarily close Burro Bar back in December.

“You’re trying to lose as little money as possible so that you can be there when you can reopen, so that you can survive,” he said.

Now, the South End restaurant is reopening on March 5, along with its other location in Brookline, encouraged by relaxed restrictions and warmer weather.

“Just felt like right now was the time to get people back in the restaurant, get them set up and running again, get set up for the patios,” Cassinelli said.

Other places are making similar calls, like Dorchester Brewing Company, which reopened on Monday after a two-month hibernation.

“We had a line here yesterday when we opened at 11:30 a.m.,” said head bartender at Dorchester Brewing Company Anthony Traniello. “The weather definitely did play a factor– the colder weather and people not being as comfortable dining indoors as well.”

Bob Luz, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said many restaurants in hibernation are now making plans to return soon.

“We expect them to come out between now and probably April 1st, April 15th at the latest. And we expect most that hibernated are going to return as opposed to those that previously closed earlier this year,” Luz said.

Cassinelli added, “Just get this past year in the past and start working on the future and just getting back to that sense of normalcy again. I think this is an emotional call for us as much as a financial call.”

The Massachusetts Restaurant Association estimates roughly 500 restaurants in the state are currently in hibernation with plans to reopen.