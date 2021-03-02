CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, NHL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — David Pastrnak’s season began two days before the start of February. After that, he had quite a month.

The young Bruins superstar led the entire East Division during the month of February with 17 points, and on Tuesday, he was named East Division Star of the Month.

READ MORE: President Biden Directs States To Prioritize Vaccinating Teachers, School Staff By End Of March

Included in those 17 points were two hat tricks — one in a thrilling comeback win over the Flyers on Feb. 3, and the other in the scenic setting of Lake Tahoe, also against the Flyers.

READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 980 New COVID Cases, 37 Additional Deaths

Pastrnak ranked second in the entire NHL with his nine goals in February, behind Auston Matthews and his 12 goals.

MORE NEWS: Senate Confirms Raimondo As Biden Commerce Secretary

Along with the announcement, the NHL celebrated Cathy Draine, the director of community engagement for the State Police Association of Massachusetts, as a star of the month, as the NHL honors the work of frontline heroes this year.