BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 980 new confirmed COVID cases and 37 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 551,667 while the total number of deaths is 15,859.
There were 56,007 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.82%.
There are 775 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, which is a decrease of 13 since Monday. There are 187 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 28,867 active cases in Massachusetts.