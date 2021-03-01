HAVERHILL (CBS) — The city of Haverhill is looking at ways to make an intersection safer after a restaurant was hit three times in a little over a week. Li’s Asian Restaurant was damaged after the crashes, the last being the worst.
A City Councilor told WBZ-TV the Haverhill traffic engineer and an outside consultant are looking into it, but each possible solution has its own set of problems.
In the last 12 years, there have been 65 crashes in the area.
On February 13, a car crashed through the front of the restaurant and continued 45 feet until it came to a stop in the kitchen.