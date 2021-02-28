SALEM (CBS) – There was a large police presence Sunday after reports that a suspect fired shots at a Walmart in Salem, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.
After the shots were fired in the area of the Highland Ave. Walmart, the suspect ran into the nearby woods.
No injuries have been reported.
The woods where the suspect ran lead to parts of Peabody, as well as Lynn.
No further information is currently available.