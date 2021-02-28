MEDFORD (CBS) – A woman was hit and killed late Saturday night after getting out of a friend’s car on Interstate 93 in Medford.
It happened just before Exit 32 around midnight. Massachusetts State police said the 22-year-old got out of a friend’s car, then was hit by another vehicle or vehicles. Police are still investigating why the woman got out of the car.
Police also said they are still trying to find a description of the car that hit the woman.
Anyone with information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police.