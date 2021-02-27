BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Health announced on Saturday that more than 500,000 of the state’s residents have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
According to the state’s vaccination report on Saturday, 504,304 Massachusetts residents are now fully vaccinated. Another 48,640 doses were administered over the past 24 hours.
1,166,889 people in the state have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, bringing the total doses administered to 1,671,193.
As of Saturday, 2,047,960 total vaccine doses have been shipped to the state, meaning 81.6% of the doses reported to the Massachusetts Immunization Information System have been administered.