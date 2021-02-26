BOSTON (CBS) – Try a bouncy new workout. Celebrate the great Dr. Seuss. Join a wine tasting from the comfort of your own home. Those are some the things we’re checking out in this week’s To Do List.

CELEBRATE SEUSS

It’s almost March and throughout the whole month, you can celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday in his birthplace of Springfield. The Springfield Museums are keeping the party going every day in March with a number of activities, including a museum discovery game, meeting your favorite characters, and book giveaways.

https://springfieldmuseums.org/seuss-birthday/

When: March 1- March 31

Where: Springfield Museums

Cost: Adults: $25, Children $13, Under 3 Free

TRAMPOLINE WORKOUT

If you are missing the dance floor, try a bounce workout class with Barre Groove at the Grand.

The high intensity workouts feature trampolines and the classes are offered over the weekends, starting at $25 each.

https://barregroove.com/grand/

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Where: The Grand Boston

Cost: $25-30 dollars per class

WINE TASTING FROM HOME

You can host your own wine tasting – virtually! City Winery is helping you throughout the process, offering different tasting kits with up to four types of wine, and a winemaker and party host who will join you virtually on the day of your event.

https://citywinery.com/boston/private-events.html#VirtualWineTasting

When: Various bookings available

Where: Online

Cost: tasting kits start at $110 each

WINTER CARNIVAL

The Lincoln Winter Carnival is coming to an end this weekend with two free events for the public: a winter animal scavenger hunt through walking trails and an ice sculpture demonstration on Saturday.

https://lincolnconservation.org/winter-carnival-2021/

When: Through Feb. 28

Where: 145 Lincoln Road, Lincoln

Cost: Free