Jayson Tatum Taking Kevin Durant's Place As All-Star StarterEarlier this week, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were named to the All-Star team. Now, Tatum is in line for an even bigger honor.

Report: Julian Edelman Unsure If Knee Will Allow Him To Play In 2021Julian Edelman wants to play football in 2021. The veteran receiver just doesn't know if he'll be able to do it.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Share Sweet Messages On Instagram For 12th Anniversary; 'Nothing That I Love More Than You'It's been 12 years of marriage for TB12 and Gisele.

Tom Brady Brings Back Baby Goat Picture In Justin Bieber-Inspired Throwback TweetPerhaps it was an old connection with Justin Bieber that appealed to Tom Brady this week when he came across a throwback photo tweeted by the pop superstar.

Report: Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon Planning To Play For Patriots In 2021Earlier this offseason, defensive captain Devin McCourty said that he anticipated a return for the Patriots players who opted out of the 2020 season. Now, that informed hunch has been backed by some reporting.