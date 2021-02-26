BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is easing more coronavirus restrictions and Governor Charlie Baker has set a date to move into the last phase of reopening, what is known as “the new normal,” as more people get vaccinated.
As long as the state’s COVID-19 cases continue to decline, Phase 4 will begin on Monday, March 22, but only for Step 1.
TD Garden, Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium will be able to reopen to fans with a strict 12% capacity limit.
Indoor weddings of 100 guests and outdoor weddings of 150 guests will be allowed and dance floors will be permitted. Overnight summer camps will also start to reopen.
Exhibition and convention halls may also begin to operate, with limits, according to the state.
But there are still many businesses that will have to remain closed until Step 2 or later.
Here’s the list, according to the state’s website:
- Bars, beer gardens without food, dance clubs and nightclubs
- Amusement parks, theme parks, indoor or outdoor water parks and “ball pits”
- Street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals
- Road races and other large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events
- Saunas, hot tubs and steam rooms at health clubs, gyms, and other facilities
For more information visit mass.gov/reopening