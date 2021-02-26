SPRINGFIELD (CBS/AP) — The owners of the truck involved in a crash in New Hampshire in June 2019 that killed seven motorcyclists are facing charges of falsifying company records.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Dunyadar Gasanov was indicted on charges of falsification of records, conspiracy to falsify records and making a false statement to a federal investigator.

Dartanayan Gasanov was indicted on a charge of falsification of records. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Springfield later Friday.

Dunyadar Gasanov is wanted by law enforcement. No defense attorneys were listed in online court records.

The West Springfield men owned now-closed Westfield Transport Inc.

The crash happened June 21, 2019, in Randolph, New Hampshie. The seven bikers killed were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes Marines and their spouses. The victims were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was returning from delivering vehicles for Westfield Transport and was towing an empty flatbed trailer at the time of the crash.

An NTSB investigation found the truck likely crossed over the double yellow line, striking the motorcycles.

Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and driving under the influence. He remains in custody as he awaits trial later this year.

Westfield Transport shut down shortly after the crash.

