BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S. is one step closer to getting a third vaccine in the fight against COVID-19. Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine is nearing the end of the FDA approval process.

“I guess we should be happy there is one more option coming,” said Hilary Robinson of Concord.

“I’m just thankful they sped this along and we can get back to some kind of normalcy,” said Kelly Satterfield of Tewksbury.

J&J’s vaccine cleared a review Friday by an FDA advisory committee. The single dose shot was developed in collaboration with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

The Food and Drug Administration says the vaccine is slightly less effective than the current vaccines already in use, but is 85 percent effective against severe cases.

“I know J&J has been manufacturing the vaccine and have several million doses ready to go,” said UMass Memorial Medical Center Dr. Robert Klugman. He says people should not hesitate to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It’s all about not getting sick and not getting in the hospital,” said Dr. Klugman.

Governor Charlie Baker says having this third vaccine will help speed up the state’s distribution process.

“The beauty of that is it’s one shot vaccine instead of a two shot it doesn’t require some of the deep freeze issues that are associated with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, which means among other things it’s going to be a lot easier to transport and store,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

Johnson and Johnson says it’ll be able to ship 20 million doses by the end of March.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.