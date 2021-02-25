MEDFORD (CBS) – A Stoneham man was arrested after he allegedly flashed a pellet gun with a laser sight at another driver during a road rage confrontation.
Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, a woman said she was exiting Interstate 93 South on the ramp to the Route 60 rotary in Medford when a man tried to merge in front of her.
The man brandished what appeared to be a handgun.
Massachusetts State Police located the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Patrick Ingemi, moments later on Main Street.
Troopers found a pellet gun that looked like an authentic weapon.
Ingemi was arrested on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Thursday.