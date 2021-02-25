BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,928 new confirmed COVID cases and 33 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 545,624 while the total number of deaths is 15,657.READ MORE: Number Of Mass. Communities High-Risk For COVID-19 Drops To 28
There were 118,144 total new tests reported.
READ MORE: How Long Should You Wait In Between COVID Vaccine Doses? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.85%.
There are 853 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, which is a decrease of 22 since Wednesday. There are 221 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Fraudsters Have Tried To Claim Billions From Massachusetts Unemployment System During Pandemic, Data Shows
There are an estimated 32,117 active cases in Massachusetts.