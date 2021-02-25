SHREWSBURY (CBS) – A Shrewsbury man has been arrested for a hit and run crash that left an 80-year-old woman seriously injured. The woman, also a Shrewsbury resident, was struck in the area of 166 South Quinsigamond Ave. at about 11 a.m. Thursday.
About 40 minutes later, a police officer spotted a damaged Toyota Camry matching the description of the one involved in the crash.
Police arrested 35-year-old Louis Hanley and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident, operating under the influence of drugs and a marked lane violation.
The victim was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.