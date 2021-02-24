WEBSTER, NH (CBS) – Firefighters rescued a woman and two children from a house fire in Webster, New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon.
When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke and a woman who needed to be rescued from a window on the second floor.
Firefighters used ladders to rescue the 37-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.
They were taken to Concord Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Mass. General Hospital for additional care and treatment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Webster Police and Fire Departments.