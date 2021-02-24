BOSTON (CBS) — Coming off his record seventh Super Bowl win, Tom Brady will return to the NFL in 2021 for his age 44 season. And despite the fact that most players are long retired by the time they hit 40, there’s an indication that Brady won’t be stopping any time soon.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht kept that potential alive this week, saying on The Rich Eisen Show that it’s possible that Tampa Bay may work out a contract extension for the ageless quarterback.

“That’s a possibility,” Licht said when asked about a possible extension. “He certainly didn’t look like he slowed down any this year. So that’s a possibility. And we’ll have to see how that goes.”

Brady signed a two-year deal worth $53.375 million as a free agent last year, and he’ll carry a $28.375 million cap hit in 2021. An extension could lower that number in the short term, which could help a Buccaneers team that is set to lose some major talent on both sides of the ball.

“Well I talk to Tom often, but … you know, I’ll probably keep that under wraps. But, like I said, I know it appears that he really had a good time this year winning the Super Bowl and likes our organization, likes our coaches, likes our head coach, ownership. And we certainly love him. So usually when you have those two things going for each other, it’s a match made in heaven. So we’d like to keep this going.”

In past years, Brady had spoken openly about wanting to play at least until the age of 45. More recently, he said before Super Bowl LV that he’d be open to playing beyond the age of 45.

He went ahead and picked up Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time after saying that. And coming off the second-highest single-season touchdown total (40), in a season where he ranked in the top five in passing yards and touchdowns, the greatest of all time figures to be fit to continue his battle against Father Time.