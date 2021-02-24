SOMERVILLE (CBS) – At least four cars were damaged in a fire at a parking garage in Somerville early Wednesday morning.
The vehicles were burning on the fourth floor of the garage at Assembly Row when firefighters arrived around 3 a.m. Authorities said there is extensive smoke damage inside the garage and some structural damage to the cement.
"The fire had also spread into a void space between the parking garage and the apartment building and it involved a rubber membrane which spread fire on multiple floors," Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen told reporters.
The fire did not spread to the building which has stores, restaurants and apartments and no one was hurt.
There were initial reports that the fire was caused by the electrical car charging stations in the garage, but the chief said that was not the case. The cause is still under investigation.