NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. – A pilot and his passenger have only minor injuries after their small plane crashed at an airfield in North Hampton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.
The plane landed upside down between the taxiway and the runway.
READ MORE: Lowe's To Hire 800 People In Massachusetts
According to investigators, the pilot, Robert Turcotte, 70, of Broad Brook, Connecticut, and his passenger, William Kulle, 68, of Springfield, Massachusetts, left Skylark Airport located in East Windsor, Connecticut, Wednesday morning and headed for Hampton Airfield
Rescue officials said the pilot and the passenger were both wearing their seatbelts and were treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.