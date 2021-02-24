BOSTON (CBS) — The Montreal Canadiens have fired head coach Claude Julien.
The move comes after Montreal lost two straight games — one in overtime, one in a shootout — to the Ottawa Senators, who sit in last place in the North Division.
Montreal owns a 9-5-4 record this season, putting them in fourth place in the North Division. But after an 8-2-2 start, the Habs have lost five of their last six games, three of which have come in regulation.
Julien was in his fifth season with Montreal, after joining the team midseason in 2017, following his firing from the Boston Bruins.
Julien compiled a 129-113-35 record in his second stint as head coach of the Canadiens. Julien began his head coaching career with Montreal in the 2002-03 season, leading Montreal to a 72-62-10 record over parts of three seasons.
He coached one season with New Jersey before getting the Bruins’ job prior to the 2006-07 season. Julien compiled a 419-246-94 with the Bruins, leading the franchise in 2011 to its first Stanley Cup victory in 39 years.
Both Julien and assistant Kirk Muller were fired, with Dominique Ducharme being named interim head coach and Alex Burrows being added to the coaching staff.
“I would like to sincerely thank Claude and Kirk for their contribution to our team during the last five years during which we have worked together,” general manager Marc Bergevin said. “I have a great deal of respect for these two men whom I hold in high esteem. In Dominique Ducharme, we see a very promising coach who will bring new life and new energy to our group. We feel our team can achieve high standards and the time has come to make those changes.”