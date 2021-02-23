WESTMINSTER (CBS) – A Westminster Police officer was hurt when he rolled over his cruiser trying to catch up to a speeding driver early Tuesday morning.
Acting Police Chief Ralph LeBlanc said the officer was on patrol around 12:40 a.m. when he saw a car on Route 140 south going by at about 30 miles an hour over the speed limit.READ MORE: Market Basket Warns Of Facebook Page Impersonating Grocery Store Chain
The officer turned around to go after the driver, but he lost control on the slippery road, hit a snow bank and rolled his SUV over on its side.READ MORE: State Representative Dr. Jon Santiago Joins Boston Mayor's Race
The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
“The vehicle is probably going to be a total loss. There was significant damage to the vehicle. Thank goodness he was wearing his seat belt like he should have. That probably prevented much of the injuries,” LeBlanc told WBZ-TV.MORE NEWS: 'Blown Away By The Kindness,' Good Samaritans Save Single Mother's Home With Life-Changing Repairs
The speeding driver was never pulled over. Massachusetts State Police are now looking into the incident.