QUINCY (CBS) – Police are investigating two robberies in Quincy last week that may be connected.
The first robbery happened on Squantum Street at about 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 18. An Asian man in his 60s was attacked and had his lunch bag stolen. The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and remains hospitalized.
The same day, at about 9:55 p.m., police said a 55-year-old Asian woman in her 50s had a shoulder bag stolen on West Squantum Street. She was not injured.
Two people witnessed the second robbery and captured the suspect on their cell phone. They were able to return the victim's bag.
Police said both victims described the suspect as a white man.