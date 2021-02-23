BOSTON (CBS) — During his Monday Zoom session from Fort Myers, Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed that retired second baseman Dustin Pedroia addressed the team at Spring Training (remotely, of course). Cora believes that Pedroia’s message made an impact on Boston’s current players, and now we’re getting a brief glimpse of what Pedroia had to say to the group.

Pedroia’s message was played for the team as they gathered inside JetBlue Park. After Cora addressed the team, Pedroia’s clip played on the videoboard in center field.

In a quick video clip released by the Red Sox on Twitter, Pedroia relayed an important message as the team prepares to embark on the 2021 season.

“Everything should be important to you,” said Pedroia. “You should be the best at whatever job you want to do. That’s the mindset. You guys do that for the guy next to you; that is what team sports is about at any level. It’s not about how you feel, it’s about how you act. And you want to act like a champion. It’s how you act. Act properly.

“This game doesn’t last forever. You have to take pride in everything,” the 37-year-old continued. “Good luck. Trust me, I’ll be watching every pitch. It’s going to be a good season.”

It’s an extremely fitting message from Pedroia, who was forced to retire last month due to lingering knee issues from his 14-year career with the Red Sox. He was part of three World Series champions, so the guy certainly knows what it takes to win in baseball. Pedroia was always beloved for his “win at all costs” attitude, just as much as his play on the field, throughout his career, and this almost sounds like a little warmup for when Pedroia eventually gets into coaching.

For now, Pedroia is spending his retirement at home to be with his family, but he intends to be in a dugout in some capacity sometime in the future.

The Red Sox play their first game of the spring schedule on Sunday, Feb. 28, with the regular season set to open March 1 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.