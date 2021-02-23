BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,114 new confirmed COVID cases and 30 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 541,908 while the total number of deaths is 15,564.READ MORE: Runners Honor Ahmaud Arbery With 2.23 Mile Run, Walk On Anniversary Of His Death
There were 62,531 total new tests reported.READ MORE: State Using Catholic Schools As Example To Bring Students Back To Class Safely
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.89%.
There are 879 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, which is a decrease of nine since Monday. There are 225 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Direct Payments, Minimum Wage Hike: Where The Economic Relief Bill Stands
There are an estimated 33,951 active cases in Massachusetts.