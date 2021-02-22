WAREHAM (CBS) – Dive teams are expected to resume their search Monday morning for a person who fell through the ice in Wareham.
First responders from several towns were called to a small reservoir near a cranberry bog off County Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.READ MORE: Natick Mall COVID Vaccine Site Opens By Appointment Only
Multiple divers were seen in the water where the ice had melted. Chainsaws were used to cut through the ice, which was five inches thick in some spots, as temperatures dropped to about 10 degrees. The search ended around midnight.
Wareham Police Chief John Walcek later confirmed the rescue mission had turned into a recovery mission, based on the amount of time the person has been in the water.READ MORE: UMass Amherst Returns To In-Person Classes After Lowering COVID Risk
“We’ve had to cut through ice. The divers who’ve gone in the water, they have had issues with visibility, trees, stumps. It’s basically it’s a pond they use to flood cranberry bogs, so it’s not like a pond someone would go swimming in normally,” assistant fire chief Patrick Haskell told WBZ-TV.
There is no sign of foul play.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.