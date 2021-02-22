STOUGHTON (CBS) – A Brockton teen and a Stoughton man have been arrested in the murder of 17-year-old Christian Vines, who was shot to death in a parked car last year.
A 17-year-old from Brockton, whose name was not released, was arrested after being indicted for murder.
Tyleke Curry, 22, of Stoughton, was indicted Monday on the charge of accessory before the fact of murder. He had previously been arrested and arraigned for accessory after the fact of murder and had pled not guilty.
Vines, a Randolph resident, was shot and killed at the Walnut Park Condominiums in Stoughton on July 21.
Jaylen Wallace, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was arrested for murder in August. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.