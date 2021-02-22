BOSTON (CBS) — David Pastrnak put on an outdoor scoring show during Sunday’s 7-3 Bruins win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe. The Boston forward was rewarded for his offensive explosion on Monday.
After logging a hat trick in Sunday’s win over the Flyers, Pastrnak was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending Feb. 21. Pastrnak scored four goals over two games last week, highlighted by his three-goal game on Sunday. He also scored a goal in Boston’s loss to the New Jersey Devils last Thursday.
For the season, Pastrnak now has nine goals and five assists through nine games for Boston. Sunday’s hat trick was the 10th of his career in just 399 career games.
Earlier this month, Pastrnak took home First Star of the Week honors for the week ending Feb. 7. He earned that honor after scoring five goals in three games that week.