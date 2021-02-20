BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts hit a COVID-19 vaccination milestone on Saturday
More than a million first doses have now been administered in the state. That number comes from a combination of shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. Over 350,000 people have also already received their second dose.
According to the state’s Department, the total doses of doses rose by 49,250 to 1,372,906. There have now been 1,000,734 first doses administered and 372,172 second doses administered.
The total number of shots administered equates to about 81.5% of the 1,683,820 doses shipped to providers in the state so far.