BOSTON (CBS) – As coronavirus cases and deaths drop nationwide and more people get vaccinated, the Transportation Security Administration is preparing for a summer that will likely see more air travel.
Lisa Farbstein, a TSA Public Affairs Spokesperson, announced on Friday that the agency is hiring more than 6,000 TSA officers nationwide by the summer. As of Friday morning, there are positions available in Boston and Nantucket.
For more information on job openings, visit TSA.gov/TSO.
Meanwhile, it's been more than two weeks since the Biden administration required people to wear masks on federal transportation and statistics have come back showing that a majority airline passengers are obeying national mask mandates.
According to the TSA, fewer than 1,000 people have violated the mandate since it took effect. Those people face a $250 fine for the first offense.