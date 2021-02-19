BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,679 new confirmed COVID cases and 36 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 536,506 while the total number of deaths is 15,409.
There were 106,656 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.10%.
There are 990 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, which is a decrease of 39 since Thursday. There are 258 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 37,210 active cases in Massachusetts.