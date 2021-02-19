Kemba Walker Scores 28 In Return, Celtics Down Hawks 121-109Kemba Walker scored a season-high 28 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Atlanta Hawks 121-109 on Friday night.

Black History Month: Cedric Maxwell Discusses Racism In Boston, Around The CountryCedric Maxwell joined WBZ-TV's Steve Burton to discuss his experiences with racism in Boston and around the country -- both in the present and during his playing days with the Celtics.

Report: David Krejci Not Traveling With Bruins For Sunday's Outdoors Game Vs. FlyersIt sounds like the Bruins will be without David Krejci for Sunday's outdoor game at Lake Tahoe.

Eduardo Rodriguez Back To Full Strength After Bout With COVID, Urges Fans Not To Sleep On 2021 Red SoxEduardo Rodriguez didn't pitch in 2020 after being diagnosed with myocarditis following his bout with COVID-19. But the southpaw said that he is back to full strength and ready to take the mound for the Boston Red Sox.

Johnny Damon Arrested In Florida On DUI ChargesFormer Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon was arrested in Florida early Friday morning and is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence.