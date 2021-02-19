BOSTON (CBS) – If you want to visit a local museum or ticketed activity this season, there’s one lesson: plan ahead.
Since museums were allowed to reopen just recently after a couple months of closures due to COVID-19 restrictions, they've been booked. Add February vacation to the mix, and get used to seeing the words "sold out."
“The opening of the Museum of Science has been an explosion of joy,” President Tom Ritchie told WBZ. The museum was sold out for tickets every day of February vacation. “It’s like a return to the way people want things to be,” he said.
"The opening of the Museum of Science has been an explosion of joy," President Tom Ritchie told WBZ. The museum was sold out for tickets every day of February vacation. "It's like a return to the way people want things to be," he said.

The museum is at 30 percent capacity by choice, despite the state limit of 40 percent capacity. The New England Aquarium is enacting similar restrictions, opting for 20 percent capacity instead of 40. Because of the limitations, it's been busy. "It's been really great to see our members and our visitors so excited to come back," Director of Visitor Experience Christine Rohrer told WBZ.
It’s not only local museums experiencing an overload of customers wanting to visit. The more than 100 locations managed by The Trustees of Reservations have been busy, too. Nights like fire pit reservations on Saturdays and cooking classes are selling out instantly.
"It's been kind of crazy," Managing Director of Engagement and Education Kristen Swanberg told WBZ. "People need to get out of their houses. They are feeling a little cooped up… and people are discovering locally sites they didn't know existed in their backyard."
Each organization recommends the same thing: check online and book 2-4 weeks in advanced.