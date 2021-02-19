BOSTON (CBS) — It doesn’t sound like the Bruins will have David Krejci for Sunday’s NHL Outdoors game against the Flyers at Lake Tahoe. The Boston center left Thursday night’s loss to the New Jersey Devils in the first quarter with a lower-body injury, and is not traveling with the team for Sunday’s tilt, according to Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazzette.
Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t say much about the injury after Thursday night’s loss, but hinted that Jack Studnicka could take Krejci’s spot against Philadelphia. In six games this season, Studnicka has one goal on six shots on net. Cassidy also said that Trent Frederic, another natural centerman, is another option to fill in for Krejci.
The Bruins will not be as shorthanded as the Flyers, as Philadelphia will be without seven players who are still on the COVID protocol list: captain Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Jakub Voracek, Oskar Lindblom, Justin Braun, and Morgan Frost. None of those players are making the trip to Lake Tahoe.
Boston is looking to end a two-game skid on Sunday. The Bruins have won every matchup with the Flyers so far this season, winning two games in regulation, one in overtime and another in a shootout. Boston remains atop the East Division with 22 points on the season, with Philadelphia in second place with 18 points.