BOSTON (CBS) — The state is hoping to make booking a COVID vaccine appointment easier by adding the ability to hold an appointment during the process, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said during a CBSN interview Friday.
"One of the things that we are absolutely committed to doing is changing the process so that you can sort of hold the appointment, if you would, while you're putting in that personal information," Sudders said.
Another change would be to add a clock that shows how long you have to book the appointment before your space is no longer held, similar to buying concert tickets online.
Sudders said those changes and several others could be implemented in the next several weeks.
She hopes the changes would “would make it hopefully, less stressful to individuals because we truly understand how stressful this past year has been.”
Sudders said she has heard from residents frustrated by the inability to create appointments for two people together, but adding a “wait room” remains their first priority.
"We are committed to definitely improving the front-end experience for people."
According to Sudders, the companion system has worked well in getting those 75 and older to mass vaccination sites and the 211 system call system has also been successful.