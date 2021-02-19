BOSTON (CBS) — United Airlines announced Friday it is planning nonstop daily service between Boston’s Logan Airport and London’s Heathrow Airport. A start date for the new flights has not yet been announced.

The flight from Boston to London would depart from Logan at 10 p.m., arriving at Heathrow at 9:35 a.m. the next day. The flight from London to Boston would depart Heathrow at 5 p.m. and arrive at Logan at 7:30 p.m. on the same day.

United will fly its Boeing 767-300 on the route, which it says offers the most premium seats on any U.S. aircraft.

“We are thrilled to offer travelers a convenient, non-stop option between Boston and London with this addition to our global network,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the demand recovery and travel restrictions as we finalize a start date for this service later in 2021.”

JetBlue also has plans to start offering Boston-to-London trips later this year, but as The Boston Globe recently reported, it’s not clear that those flights will be landing at Heathrow or a smaller airport an hour outside the city.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the more contagious strain found in the United Kingdom, the CDC currently requires all air travelers arriving to the United States from the UK to get tested no more than three days before their flight leaves and to provide proof of the negative test before they can board.