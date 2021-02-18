BOSTON (CBS) – David and Janice Plummer are both over 75 years old and are still waiting for their COVID-19 vaccines. “It’s scary and now by them putting the 65 year olds on there our chances of getting this are not good,” said Janice Plummer.

The couple stays in good shape, but still have underlying conditions that make them at risk of catching the coronavirus.

“We know if we get it that we probably won’t survive it,” said Plummer.

They’re also too worried going to a mass vaccination site that takes them far from their Littleton home.

“I think they need to distribute it more widely I don’t want to go to Fenway Park,” said David Plummer.

Healthcare providers are now also starting to worry that their patients over the age of 75 might give up trying to get appointments.

“Our fear is some of our patients will not obtain their vaccination,” said Tammy Gardell of Auburn Primary Care.

Auburn Primary Care says it has a list of older patients still desperately looking for appointments.

“Our list is ever growing and we’re having our patients who are in 75 up, even 80 years old calling our office almost daily asking if we have anymore news,” said Iwona Prabucka-Davis of Auburn Primary Care.

The Central Mass provider is hoping to be a vaccination site especially for its older patients who can’t travel far.

“They prefer to stay local and they’re more comfortable seeing their own providers for their vaccination,” said Gardell.

Janice and David plan to keep searching for their vaccines so they can start making plans to finally get out of the house.

