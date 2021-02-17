Dozens Of Undelivered, Damaged Amazon Boxes Discovered In Plympton WoodsPlympton Police are working with Amazon to figure out how dozens of undelivered boxes were left in woods in town on Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Boston Barber Recovering From Open-Heart Surgerty After Freak AccidentBoston barber Steve Silva accidentally stabbed himself with his shears while cutting someone's hair.

1 hour ago

Medical Release Approved For Former Whitey Bulger FBI Handler John ConnolloyJohn Connolly has been approved for medical release from a Florida prison.

3 hours ago

Baker On Proving Comorbidities For Vaccine Eligibility: 'It Is Based On An Honors System'"I think the overwhelming majority of folks try to be honest about this stuff,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a press conference on Wednesday after the state announced that those with two or more eligible medical conditions can make a COVID vaccine appointments beginning on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Gov. Baker: New Appointments 65 And Older Residents Will Become Available At 8 A.M. ThursdayAfter it was announced people 65 and older and those with two or more eligible medical conditions will be eligible to make COVID vaccine appointments beginning on Wednesday, Gov. Baker warned that "it will take us at least a month for people in these new groups to be able to book their first vaccine appointment."

5 hours ago