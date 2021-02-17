BOSTON (CBS) — If you’ve ever said something bad about Tom Brady, chances are he’s filed it away to use for motivation further down the road. Maybe he’ll even use it during one of his victory laps.
Either way, the QB doesn’t forget. And he was at it again on Wednesday, putting his doubters in their place.RELATED: Genesis Invitational Preview: Strong Field Takes On 'Special' Course At Riviera Country Club
Brady continued his Super Bowl LV victory lap by posting a video to his social media accounts, taking aim at all of his doubters during the 2020 season. The quarterback is once again having the last laugh, this time thanks to his latest Lombardi Trophy.
The video contains a lot of familiar voices, all of whom had little faith that Brady would win a Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
I love talk radio…@TB12sports pic.twitter.com/QH0LEKV72tRELATED: After Receiving Call From USA Basketball, Isaiah Thomas Hopes To Hear From NBA Next
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 17, 2021
Brady shared the same video on Instagram with the caption, “I kept all the receipts … Never let THEM define YOU‼️”MORE: Riviera Country Club Profile: 'It's A Special Golf Course, It Means A Lot To The Players' Says CBS' Ian Baker-Finch
Nothing gets by the 43-year-old Brady, who continues to own his critics on social media. He’s basically telling everyone to keep the hate coming — he’ll just use it again next year when he goes for his second straight Super Bowl with the Buccaneers and the eighth of his Hall of Fame career.