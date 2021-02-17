BOSTON (CBS) – Two rescued puppies – Reesie and Coco – are both in need of lifesaving surgery. The Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) and MSPCA-Angell are asking for donations to help offset medical expenses.

The two pups are just 12 weeks old and were surrendered to a Georgia animal shelter just after birth. But both have been dealing with significant health issues since they arrived to NEAS’s Salem headquarters on Jan. 16.

Reesie was originally diagnosed with Parvovirus, a highly contagious GI disease that can be fatal if left untreated.

Both Reesie and Coco are suffering from Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA), a condition in which an abnormal blood vessel outside of the heart does not close properly after birth. The condition leads to heart failure if it is not treated.

The puppies are set for surgery on Feb. 24, where Dr. Katie Hogan of Angell Animal Medical Center will perform a procedure to put plugs within the end of the affected blood vessels to repair the condition.

The NEAS and MSPCA say the medical bills for the surgeries will exceed $10,000, and are asking people to help donate at www.neas.org/cocoreesie.

“Both of these puppies have endured more than their share of challenges in such a short period of time,” said Mike Keiley, Director of Adoption Centers and Programs at the MSPCA-Angell and Interim Executive Director of NEAS. “We’re only able to meet their extensive medical needs because of the generosity of donors, and I’m grateful to everyone who steps forward to help them.”

According to the NEAS and MSPCA, the puppies are slated to be individually available for adoption by March 10. Anyone interested in adoption should email heartpuppies@neas.org.