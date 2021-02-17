BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,322 new confirmed COVID cases and 55 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 533,024 while the total number of deaths is 15,312.
There were 82,971 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.20%.
There are 1,088 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, which is a decrease of eight since Tuesday. There are 273 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 39,916 active cases in Massachusetts.