BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts announced a “streamlined” vaccine distribution plan on Wednesday that directs COVID-19 vaccine doses toward high capacity sites and away from most smaller town clinics focused on serving only their residents.

The state informed local boards of health that it “prioritizes equity and high-capacity throughout vaccination, particularly as vaccine supply from the federal government remains extremely constrained.” The plan will increase vaccine ability for mass vaccination sites, regional sites and pharmacy locations.

Starting March 1, first doses will no longer be provided to municipalities that have individual clinics serving only their residents. That state said it will still make sure to distribute second doses so anyone who had their first appointment can become fully vaccinated.

WBZ heard from towns this week that have been frustrated by a lack of shots sent their way, after being told last summer that they’d be at the front of vaccine distribution. Scituate ran a clinic with 100 doses on Tuesday, and those who received a vaccine were happy with the smooth process.

“People get a little frustrated because they call and our response is we just don’t have the vaccine to give out,” Town Manager Jim Boudreau said. “If we had it, we would give it.”

The state will continue to support regional collaboratives that are open to all Massachusetts residents.

There are 20 municipalities that will continue to get vaccines to distribute because they have had “the greatest COVID burden and have the greatest percentage of non-white residents.” They are: Boston; Brockton; Chelsea; Everett; Fall River; Fitchburg; Framingham; Haverhill; Holyoke; Lawrence; Leominster; Lowell; Lynn; Malden; Methuen; New Bedford; Randolph; Revere; Springfield; and Worcester.