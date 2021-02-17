GILFORD, N.H. (CBS) — Flying snow and ice left a man traveling on Route 11 in Gilford with some scrapes, but with no serious injuries, Wednesday afternoon.
According to the driver, snow and ice flew off the gray SUV in front of him, smashing his windshield. The driver of the SUV did not stop. The victim had some cuts on his hands from the breaking glass but was otherwise uninjured.
Jessica’s Law in New Hampshire requires all snow and ice be cleared from vehicles before driving them. Anyone who has any information on the incident is asked to call the Belknap County Sheriff’s Office.