BOSTON (CBS) – Lacey Rose and Carly Bernstein had their first date at Fenway Park in 2010. So, when Rose proposed in August of 2020, she chose to do so at the historic ballpark.

Recalling the day, Rose said, “I completely tricked her, she had no idea what was happening. And it was amazing.”

After, they posed for photos- one of which, The Fenway Park and Red Sox social media accounts recently shared, getting thousands of responses.

Bernstein said, “I was checking the comments and likes and they would be 200 and then thirty seconds later they would be 400. They really were multiplying fast.”

“We were just really excited to see all of the positive reactions. People sent us messages saying thank you so much for being willing to have your photo posted- saying having two women being featured meant so much to them. So it was fun,” said Rose.

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy says the organization feels it is important to highlight Fenway as an inclusive ballpark.

“We’d like to lead by example in terms of sending that message of inclusivity and being welcoming to everybody. So we feel that same responsibility that you know the Patriots feel and the Celtics feel and the Bruins and Revs. We have great sports teams here in Boston and one of the things that make them so great is the diversity on our rosters and our fan base,” said Kennedy.

“When organizations and corporations set a positive example, it impacts the whole community. And the fact that they wanted to feature us and were so positive about us meant a lot to us,” said Rose.

As for Lacey and Carly’s wedding, they’re planning on tying the knot in August of 2022.