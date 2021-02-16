BOSTON (CBS) — In an effort to completely rebuild the team’s bullpen, the Red Sox have gone overseas to add another reliever to the mix. Boston has reportedly signed Japanese reliever Hirokazu Sawamura to a two-year deal with an option for a third season.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report details of Sawamura's contract on Monday, reporting that it's a two-year deal for $3 million. It can grow to a three-year, $7.65 million pact if Sawamura hits all of his performance bonuses and escalators.
Sawamura, 32, started his pro career in 2011 and had spent it all with the Yomiuri Giants until being traded to Chiba Lotte midway through the 2020 season. He had a 1.71 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 21 innings (over 22 games) following last year's trade.
Overall, the righty owned a 2.96 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 790 strikeouts over 868.1 innings (352 appearances) and notched 75 saves during his career in the Nippon Professional Baseball.
Sawamura, whose fastball flirts with 100 mph, will join fellow newcomers Adam Ottavino and Matt Andriese as new arms out of the revamped Boston bullpen.